Wind chill up to -50 possible as Edmonton endures extreme cold warning

Here we are, Edmonton. Another day of extreme cold gripping our city. We can get through this, only a few more days until the warm-up!

Environment Canada says prolonged extreme cold wind chill values between -40ºC and -50ºC will continue until this weekend.

It’s going to be brisk over these next few days, but look at the switch in temperatures starting on Sunday! And multiple days above zero starting next week? We’ll take it!

Environment Canada adds that risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

They suggest bundling up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chills below freezing.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicles, such as extra blankets and jumper cables and remember: if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.