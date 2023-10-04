What's open and closed in Edmonton for the Thanksgiving long weekend

The Thanksgiving long weekend is almost upon us, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this.

Most city services will remain open; however, there are adjustments to operating hours in place.

Here’s what’s open — and what’s not — for the 2023 Thanksgiving long weekend.

Movie theatres

Cineplex Entertainment and Landmark Cinemas both have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy cinema seat to enjoy this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes prior to its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes prior to the day’s first showtime.

For your closest movie theatre’s long weekend showtimes, please visit cineplex.com and landmarkcinemas.com.

