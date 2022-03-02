Fly from Edmonton like its the '90s with WestJet’s throwback pricing on all destinations

WestJet is offering some serious deals for anyone looking to escape the city, but act fast as the sale only lasts until March 7.

For those looking to book a trip from Edmonton, you’ve got a wealth of options! There are major price reductions on flights from YEG to Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Hawaii, Mexico, the UK and France!

It’s a real ’90s throwback in honour of the airline’s birthday. You can fly to Vancouver for as little as $56 if you purchase during the week-long sale.

The deals apply to flights booked by March 7 for trips between now and December 15, 2022.

The birthday sale deals are valid on all WestJet destinations. Prices reflect one-way travel for one person.

So, there you have it. It’s been a long and wild past couple of years when it comes to travel, so treat yourself to a little getaway. You deserve it!