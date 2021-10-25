WestJet resuming flights from Edmonton to Honolulu this winter

WesJet is restoring service to more than 95 international destinations this winter, including one sunny escape.

Starting on December 18, the airline will once again offer weekly flights to Honolulu, Hawaii from Edmonton International Airport.

“As Canadians confidence in travel grows, the return of service to 95 destinations marks a major milestone in rebuilding our network to pre-pandemic levels,” said WestJet CCO John Weatherill.

“We have our sights set on restoring our global network to reach more than 100 destinations and continue to focus on alleviating the current travel barriers in place for our guests.”

With the soon-to-restart Hawaiian route, WestJet will offer non-stop flights from YVR to 24 domestic, international, and American destinations this winter.