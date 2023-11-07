WestJet announces exciting new summer routes out of Edmonton

Edmontonians will have more options when it comes to flights out of YEG after WestJet announced a handful of new summer routes between Western Canada and major US destinations.

Three new flights will operate on a summer seasonal basis, including a new route between Edmonton and San Fransisco, which will fly daily starting June 20, 2024.

Among the other routes announced by WestJet today is a new Vancouver to Detroit connection.

“We are thrilled to be expanding transborder connectivity from Edmonton and Vancouver, providing Western Canadians with an abundance of opportunity to fulfill their diverse travel needs,” shared John Weatherill, WestJet Group executive vice-president and chief commercial officer.

“Strong connections fostered between Canada and the United States are essential to WestJet’s growth plan and to the communities we serve as we significantly bolster options for leisure guests, business travel and cargo services.”

Beginning April 29, WestJet’s year-round service between Atlanta and Edmonton will increase with daily flights during the peak travel season. Flights will depart YEG at 12:45 am daily, arriving in Atlanta at 7:06 am.

On May 2, seasonal service to Nashville will run twice weekly.

It’s excellent news for those tired of driving all the way down to Calgary to catch an international flight. And if you’re going to San Fransisco, be sure to wear flowers in your hair!