On the hunt for a new home in Edmonton? Opting for a quick-possession, new-build home can be a fantastic choice — saving you time and money, reducing stress, and making the home of your dreams all the more attainable.

Rosenthal, a vibrant community nestled in West Edmonton, offers an impressive range of move-in-ready homes developed by Homes by Avi, a trusted and award-winning Alberta home builder.

With a variety of stylish Laned and Front Drive homes, there’s something to suit all lifestyles. The best part? Prices for these homes start from the mid $400,000s.

Among the move-in ready homes in Rosenthal is the Halladay, a 1,934-square-foot open-concept Front Drive home, ideal for modern families. Features included in this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home are an impressive 18-foot ceiling in the great room, an upper-floor bonus room, and a flex room that can be used as a home office. Plus, it has a side entrance that’s perfect for a future basement suite. This home truly exudes functionality and elegance.

Another choice is the Finn, a Laned home with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 1,424 square feet of living space. It boasts airy nine-foot main floor ceilings, upper-floor laundry, quartz countertops, and a generously sized primary bedroom with an attached ensuite. Furthermore, it offers a partially secluded entrance to the basement and a detached garage, for added convenience — letting this residence emanate both practicality and refinement.

Opting for a home with a basement or garage suite is always a great decision, as it offers a separate living space for relatives or adult children, a private space to work from home, or a rental unit to generate secondary income. Basement suites can also increase your home’s resale value.

Beyond the impressive housing options, Rosenthal itself is a wonderful place to put down roots thanks to its abundance of nearby amenities and attractions.

Nature is always at your doorstep, with multi-use trails, ponds, waterfalls, a toboggan hill, a floral-themed playground, and an abundance of green spaces. There is also a spray park and BMX bike park for even more fun.

A short drive away is the famous West Edmonton Mall (Canada’s largest mall!) and the West Henday Promenade — perfect for your everyday shopping needs.

As Homes by Avi celebrates its 45th birthday, it’s offering some incredible promotions to its valued customers. For a limited time, all quick possession homes include a full landscaping package, blinds package, full appliance package, and Homes by Avi’s move-in concierge service — so you can enjoy all the excitement of your new home without the stress of an endless to-do list.

For more information about the stunning homes available in Rosenthal, visit the Homes by Avi website or stop by Homes by Avi’s Rosenthal Laned and Front Drive show homes today.

Address: 22413, 83A Ave NW, Edmonton

Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 2 pm to 8 pm

Saturday to Sunday: 12 pm to 5 pm

Phone: (587) 525-5202