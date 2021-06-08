Edmonton restroom named one of the best in the country (PHOTOS)

It’s the contest you never knew you needed to participate in – Canada’s Best Restroom is back for 2021, and voting for the country-wide competition is officially open until July 9.

Hosted by Cintas Canada Ltd, this annual list aims to shine a spotlight on washrooms across the country that have that certain je ne sais quoi.

Back for another year, the Canadian public has nominated “elegant, eclectic, or downright quirky” non-residential bathrooms that are “inviting” and “memorable.”

From this shortlist, Canadians are asked to vote for their favourite. Judging should be based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality, and unique design elements.

The winner will receive a Cintas UltraClean restroom cleaning service and $2,500 in facility services from Cintas to help maintain their award-winning washrooms.

An Edmonton restroom has made the shortlist, and the lucky facility is located at Borden Park.

If the best bathroom is one you can’t see at all, then the restroom in this YEG park might just take the prize.

Designed by gh3, the Borden Park Pavilion washroom building is made of highly reflective glass, making it nearly invisible in the daylight hours. The facility is lit from the inside and becomes visible in the dark, so those looking for the bathroom at night can still find it.

According to a press release from Cintas, designers used an integrated approach to environmental sustainability that is obvious in their choice of materials. The structure is made of wood, concrete, and glass, which were selected for their durability, permanence, and timelessness.

“The sleek washroom stands as a striking improvement on the typical concrete options, and a sign of outstanding design to come,” reads the press release.

This Edmonton restroom features hands-free elements to reduce germs, and a stainless-steel trough-style sink that helps to prevent water splashing on the floor.

Don’t forget to vote for your personal favourite!