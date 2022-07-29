Here is what the weather looks like in Edmonton for Heritage Day weekend

August long weekend is here and it’s going to be a hot one in Edmonton, without a whole lot of cooling off during the summer nights.

YEG is set for a hot weekend with the highs staying in the mid-20s while the nighttime temperatures not dipping below 16°C.

According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of showers Friday night and Saturday during the day. Showers are also in the forecast for Sunday and Monday night.

After being under a heat warning for a good portion of this week, those evening showers will be a nice relief!