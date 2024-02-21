Warm spell ends this week in Edmonton with 35°C temp drop in store

Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts, Edmonton, because another cold spell could be heading for the city this weekend.

While YEG has been enjoying mild temperatures this week, Friday’s high of 10°C will be the hot spot. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a dip in the mercury, with Monday’s low plunging to -25°C overnight.

When you compare the hottest point of the week with the lowest, that’s a 35°C drop in the forecast for Edmonton. If you thought spring was on the way, guess again!

In addition to the temperature drop, snow is forecasted for this weekend. ECCC predicts a chance of rain or flurries on Sunday evening, with flurries continuing through Monday.

So, enjoy the warmth while you can! And be ready to scrape ice off your windshield Monday morning because it could be one slippery commute.