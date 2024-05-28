Attention all bargain-hunters! An adidas and Herschel Warehouse Sale is coming to Edmonton in June, and you won’t want to miss out on these epic savings.

This five-day sale, presented by StyleDemocracy, will take place at the Edmonton Expo Centre from June 5 to 9.

Classic athleticwear brand adidas is on a mission to be the best sports brand in the world, which it works towards through its sustainability efforts and by creating some of the most iconic fashion and sports pieces seen on celebrities, athletes, and more since 1949.

Meanwhile, Herschel is a Saskatchewan-inspired brand based in Vancouver that designs classic products such as bags, travel wear, and accessories — combining style, sustainability, and purpose. The result is a range of products that have become a staple in schools and airports alike.

From luggage to athleisure

Shoppers can expect deals up to 80% off on thousands of items for men, women, children, and babies. We’re talking stylish sneakers, trendy backpacks, comfortable leggings, colourful toques, and more. And it wouldn’t be an adidas and Herschel Warehouse Sale without the most exciting sale of all — brand-new luggage, at a fraction of the original cost!

Whether your luggage is dinged up from one too many adventures or you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with some practical pieces, you’ll be able to find apparel, bags, luggage, accessories, shoes, athleticwear, and more at this event.

You can prepare for your summer getaway while getting the kids ready for back-to-school all in one stop — while getting a thing or two for yourself, of course. You deserve a little treat!

The adidas and Herschel Warehouse Sale has been quite popular in the past, so be prepared for a line or two. StyleDemocracy will provide updates on wait times on their Instagram page, and you can find more details on the event here.

adidas and Herschel Warehouse Sales 2024

When: Wednesday, June 5, to Sunday, June 9

Where: The Edmonton Expo, Hall A — 7515 118 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton

Time:

Wednesday: 9 am to 9 pm

Thursday: 9 am to 9 pm

Friday: 9 am to 9 pm

Saturday: 9 am to 7 pm

Sunday: 9 am to 6 pm

Cost: Entry is free!