Last blast of summer: Heatwave in YEG won't let up until the weekend

It seems like Edmonton is locked into one final blast of summer, with temperatures expected to climb as high as 30°C tomorrow.

Tuesday will be the hottest point of the week; however, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts temperatures will remain in the high 20s, with no cloud in sight until Sunday.

Temperatures will feel even warmer in the city with the humidex, with today’s high of 28°C feeling closer to 32°C, ECCC says.

In response to the rising temperatures, the City of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response on Sunday, adding that people must know how to prepare for extreme heat.

“The extreme heat response in Edmonton is focused on expanding access to water and cool indoor spaces for respite,” says the City of Edmonton notice.

Edmontonians needing water can access one of the water bottle filling stations attached to fire hydrants. Water bottle filling stations give 24/7 access to potable water throughout the summer until September 30 and can be found throughout the city.

So, stay hydrated, put on some sunscreen, and check out some ways to stay cool in the city this week.