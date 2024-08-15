UFC returning to Edmonton for first time in five years

Attention Alberta MMA fans: The UFC is making its long-awaited return to Edmonton after five years.

On Wednesday evening, UFC president Dana White announced a Fight Night event coming to Rogers Place on November 2.

CANADA, WE ARE BACK! 🇨🇦 Catch the return to the North with #UFCEdmonton November 2nd! [General On Sale Sept. 20th | Register your interest at https://t.co/x7BqfyXXTj] pic.twitter.com/tANoAfVcJr — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 15, 2024

The evening’s main event will feature a flyweight showdown between former champion Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield. Additionally, heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Alexander Romanov will go head-to-head.

Canadian talent will also be on full display, with four fighters from across the country set to step into the octagon. Marc-Andre Barriault from Gatineau, Quebec, will face off against Dustin Stoltzfus. Jamey-Lyn Horth of Squamish, British Columbia, is set to fight Ivana Petrovic. St. Catharines, Ontario’s Jasmine Jasudavicius will take on Ariane da Silva.

And Calgary’s own Chad Anheliger is scheduled to battle Cody Gibson.

This will be the third time Edmonton hosts a UFC event, following UFC 215 in 2017 and UFC 240 in 2019, which featured a Featherweight Championship bout between Max Holloway and former Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar.

According to White, Canadian cities can expect more dates down the road.

“I want to get back on a regular schedule up in Canada like we used to,” the 55-year-old remarked on Sportsnet on Wednesday. “It seems like we’re headed in that direction.”

“This country has been very good to us since the beginning,” White said back in June 2023 following UFC 289 in Vancouver. “The people in Canada are the best. I mean, there’s not a lot of negative things you can say about coming to Canada. Everything about this country is awesome.”

Tickets for Edmonton’s Fight Night go on sale Friday, September 20, at 10 am MT.