Truck convoy to Alberta legislature may cause traffic delays: Police

A truck convoy protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates may cause some traffic delays in Edmonton Saturday, as participants gather at the Alberta legislature.

In an advisory Saturday morning, the Edmonton Police Service said traffic delays may result as groups of truckers and their supporters head to the Alberta legislature from various parts of the province.

“The convoys are anticipated to affect Edmonton traffic anywhere between the hours of 11 am and 6 pm,” the advisory states.

Trucking convoys in support of convoy to Ottawa coming from various parts of AB to YEG today, converging at Legislature. Convoys to affect traffic anywhere between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. #yegtraffic impacts may include Henday Dr, Yellowhead Tr, Gateway Blvd, and downtown. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) January 29, 2022

Traffic impacts may include Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Gateway Boulevard and roadways in the downtown core.

The so-called “Freedom Convoy” organized protest created gridlock in Ottawa on Saturday, with initial counts by Kingston Police suggesting that about 100 trucks were going to Ottawa and are joined by more than 420 personal vehicles as part of the convoy, which has been gathering people from the west coast and across the country for the last week.

The protest in the nations capital has remaind peaceful, with Ottawa Police saying on Twitter that there were “no incidents to report” as part of their demonstration update.