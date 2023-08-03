Tornado warning issued for area in western Alberta

A tornado warning has been issued for an area in western Alberta due to a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning just before 6:30 pm on Wednesday evening.

Damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

The thunderstorm was located 20 km southwest of Lodgepole and is moving eastwards at 40 km/h, with the thunderstorm being capable of producing up to baseball size hail.

Communities in the path of the storm include the O’Chiese First Nation.

Possible tornado ongoing northwest of Sunchild, Alberta #abstorm pic.twitter.com/VPB7AAGWzZ — Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) August 3, 2023

Nearby areas are also under a tornado watch, with the full list of weather alerts in the province being found here.