NewsWeather

Tornado warning issued for area in western Alberta

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 3 2023, 12:39 am
Tornado warning issued for area in western Alberta
jamestorm/Shutterstock

A tornado warning has been issued for an area in western Alberta due to a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the warning just before 6:30 pm on Wednesday evening.

Damaging winds, large hail, and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

The thunderstorm was located 20 km southwest of Lodgepole and is moving eastwards at 40 km/h, with the thunderstorm being capable of producing up to baseball size hail.

Communities in the path of the storm include the O’Chiese First Nation.

Nearby areas are also under a tornado watch, with the full list of weather alerts in the province being found here.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.