Iconic rock band Tool performing in Edmonton this fall

One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Edmonton fans can see the band this fall.
Tool has announced a concert at Rogers Place on Wednesday, October 25 as part of its latest North American tour
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- Rock gods Iron Maiden are coming to Edmonton this fall
- Alt-pop heroes The Beaches are bringing their new tour to Edmonton
- TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for a Hot Summer concert in Edmonton
Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).
The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout its extensive career. It has also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.
Tool
When: October 25, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Place — 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am