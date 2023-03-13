TLC and Shaggy are teaming up for a Hot Summer concert in Edmonton

The ’90s will always live on, especially when two of the decade’s top hitmakers join forces for a new tour rolling through Canada.

TLC and Shaggy have announced the Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour is coming to Edmonton EXPO Centre on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Tickets to see the R&B and reggae superstars go on sale on Friday, March 17, at 10 am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton EXPO Centre (@edmontonexpocentre)

TLC is a four-time Grammy-winning group from Atlanta, Georgia. The duo of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas have four multi-platinum albums under their belt and continue to perform in honour of their former member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, who passed in 2002. Iconic hits from the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Famers include “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep.”

Shaggy is a two-time Grammy winner from Kingston, Jamaica, with memorable songs including “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” “Oh Carolina,” and “Angel.” The Jamaican Order of Distinction Commander has also appeared in films such as Game Over, Man!, portrayed Sebastian in The Little Mermaid Live! on ABC, and competed in The Masked Singer in 2022.

When: July 13, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 am