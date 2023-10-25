"Good freaking luck": Fans have thoughts on camera policy at Tool concert

The legendary and critically acclaimed metal band Tool is set to play at Rogers Place this evening in Edmonton; however, the band’s strict no-camera policy at concerts leads some fans to wonder, “Who are you to wave your finger?”

In a post to Instagram earlier today, Rogers Place laid out the ground rules for tonight’s concert with a stern warning to fans.

“Please be advised that tonight’s Tool concert has a strict no-camera policy which includes the use of cellphone cameras,” the venue wrote.

“Fans who do not adhere to this policy will be ejected from the show and no refunds will be issued.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rogers Place (@rogersplace)

Tool is notorious for its strict no-camera policy. In an interview with Metal Injection, guitarist Adam Jones explained that the band prefers audience members to fully immerse themselves in the music and that the cameras “take something away from the special nature” of the show.

“I think one of the problems is you get a lot of lights because people don’t know how to use their cameras correctly, which makes it very blinding onstage. It’s just… it’s that connection. You lose something without that connection, and you just want people to be in their own world rather than getting the whole show on their phone and then never looking at it again,” he is quoted in the article.

You might also like: 8 concerts coming to Edmonton in November that we can't wait to see

12 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: October 23 to 27

The CP Holiday Train has revealed its Alberta stops this December

Despite this, fans still had much to say in the comments under Rogers Place’s Instagram post.

“This still a thing? Get over yourselves @toolmusic,” someone said.

“F*ck off. If I spend 250 bux for a ticket I should be allowed to take a pic or record my fave song live,” another person wrote.

One response said, “Good freaking luck. That’s all I have to say.”

A few supported the policy in the comments, however, including one person who wrote, “I wish all concerts had this policy. Nothing more annoying than someone holding their camera up, right in my line of vision to the stage. I paid to see the show not watch it through your screen.”

More details about the policy at tonight’s concert can be found here. Doors at Rogers Place will open for Tool at 6 pm.

What do you think about Tool’s no-camera policy? Let us know in the comments.