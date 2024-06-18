Tkachuk makes bold prediction for tonight's Oilers-Panthers game

Matthew Tkachuk is very confident his Florida Panthers are going to win the Stanley Cup versus the Edmonton Oilers tonight.

In a move some are relating to Mark Messier’s guarantee many years ago, Tkachuk essentially promised a Panthers win tonight in Game 5 when speaking with reporters this morning.

“We have a chance to capture the biggest goal of our lives tonight,” Tkachuk began. “We’re gonna go do that.”

Despite winning Game 4 by an 8-1 final, the Oilers are on the ropes having dropped the first three games of the series. Connor McDavid told reporters Saturday night that he and his team will now have to drag the Panthers back to Alberta for a Game 6, though picking up a win tonight at Amerant Bank Arena will be no easy task.

As for Tkachuk, his comments may be an attempt at self-motivation, as he hasn’t been much of a factor in this series. He has just one assist through his last six games and is without a goal in nine straight. Should the Panthers close it out tonight, there’s a good chance he plays a massive role.

While Tkachuk is certainly confident in his group, the Oilers have no plans of watching the Panthers hoist the Stanley Cup tonight.

“The last thing they want to do is come back to Edmonton, and that’s where we plan on bringing them,” Dylan Holloway said.

Despite the series being tilted heavily in the Panthers’ favour, the play, aside from a lopsided Game 4, has been quite back and forth. That should be expected again tonight, as the Oilers fight for their lives while the Panthers look to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history. Puck drop in what should be a thriller is set for 6 pm MT.