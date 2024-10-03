Brady Tkachuk chirped Oilers from stands in Stanley Cup Game 7

Brady Tkachuk might’ve been in the stands for the Edmonton Oilers/Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final earlier this year, but it didn’t stop him from being emotionally involved.

While Brady has his own NHL team to worry about as captain of the Ottawa Senators, he’s perhaps just as well known for being the younger brother of Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk (and the son of former NHLer Keith Tkachuk).

And a new docuseries coming out Friday on Prime Video titled Faceoff: Inside the NHL shows that, above all else, Brady is a man who’s intensely proud of being Matthew’s brother.

In the final episode of the series, the Senators captain is shown in the crowd for Game 7, and he’s mic’d up along the way.

In the first period, Oilers forward Warren Foegele picked up a two-minute minor penalty for a high sticking call, though Brady felt it might’ve been worthy of a four-minute double minor.

“Give em four! Give ’em four!” he chirped while sitting in the stands with his parents and sister Taryn.

In the second period, Matthew himself picked up a tripping call, which Brady wasn’t exactly fond of.

“It’s a f**king awful call,” Brady said. “F**king awful call.”

But despite not always loving the referee calls, Brady got the last laugh, with Matthew and the Panthers coming up victorious by a 2-1 score.

And though his Senators have yet to play in the postseason during his six NHL seasons, Brady Tkachuk can tell all his teammates about what it’s like to be on the ice while the Stanley Cup is being passed around.

“You won the f**king Stanley Cup, oh my f**king god,” Vrady told his older brother on the ice. “You won the f**king childhood dream. You won the childhood dream.”

The Senators host the Panthers for the latest edition of the “Tkachuk Bowl” to open their regular season, with things kicking off on October 10.