"F*cking fraud": Former NHL ref gets into it with Oilers beat reporter

Preston Hodgkinson
Nov 21 2023, 5:21 pm
Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

The drama surrounding the Edmonton Oilers is leaking off the ice and into the local media.

Following Monday night’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, Oilers players were once again questioned by local media about the loss.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was among the players made available for questions, to which Sportsnet’s Mark Spector asked him if he would rather the team try to win games 4-1 rather than 7-5.

McDavid didn’t appear too impressed by Spector’s question.

“You love this question,” said McDavid. “I’ve answered it so many times, we’re trying to keep the puck out of our net.”

Another person who wasn’t a fan of the question was former NHL referee Tim Peel, who took to social media to voice his displeasure with Spector.

That seemed like that would be the end of it right there. Local media is a hotbed for criticism from both former players and fans alike, so this was a pretty normal thing to happen for any media member covering the Oilers.

But that was only the beginning. Shortly after Peel posted on X, he uploaded screenshots of a conversation he apparently had with Spector in his DMs, detailing a heated exchange between the retired ref and the seasoned reporter.

“Thanks for piling on, Tim,” opened up Spector. “I’ll remember that the next time you f*ck up.”

The two throw some insults at each other until the exchange seemingly ends with Peel making one final jab.

“You’ve always been a f*cking fraud buddy,” wrote Peel.

Reactions to the beef being made public by Peel have been mixed. Some fans expressed appreciation for Peel sharing the private messages online, while other members of the media spoke in defence of Spector and condemned the former ref for releasing private messages.

Peel has been the subject of many controversies over his officiating career. Most famously, he was caught on a hot mic in a game between the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings in 2021 where he admitted preferential penalty calling. The controversy caused the NHL to announce that Peel would no longer be officiating games for the league.

He was also accused of berating two youth referees after a game in St. Louis following the end of his NHL career.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Spector. Just last week, he was the subject of a rant from former Oilers player and coach Craig MacTavish on 630 CHED’s Oilers Now radio show.

