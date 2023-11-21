"F*cking fraud": Former NHL ref gets into it with Oilers beat reporter

The drama surrounding the Edmonton Oilers is leaking off the ice and into the local media.

Following Monday night’s 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers, Oilers players were once again questioned by local media about the loss.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid was among the players made available for questions, to which Sportsnet’s Mark Spector asked him if he would rather the team try to win games 4-1 rather than 7-5.

McDavid didn’t appear too impressed by Spector’s question.

“You love this question,” said McDavid. “I’ve answered it so many times, we’re trying to keep the puck out of our net.”

"We’re seeing lots of fight." Connor McDavid speaks after scoring twice in tonight’s loss. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/8HpFA3yaKG — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 21, 2023

Another person who wasn’t a fan of the question was former NHL referee Tim Peel, who took to social media to voice his displeasure with Spector.

What an idiotic question by the media. I feel sorry for Connor. Played his ass off tonight! — Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) November 21, 2023

That seemed like that would be the end of it right there. Local media is a hotbed for criticism from both former players and fans alike, so this was a pretty normal thing to happen for any media member covering the Oilers.

But that was only the beginning. Shortly after Peel posted on X, he uploaded screenshots of a conversation he apparently had with Spector in his DMs, detailing a heated exchange between the retired ref and the seasoned reporter.

“Thanks for piling on, Tim,” opened up Spector. “I’ll remember that the next time you f*ck up.”

This is what happens when you call out an Edmonton reporter for asking Connor McDavid if he’d rather win 4-1. An idiotic question, of course they would. This is why some players don’t want to play in Canada. Connor played his ass off tonight! #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/S1VXmG9qmP — Tim Peel (@TimCPeel20) November 21, 2023

The two throw some insults at each other until the exchange seemingly ends with Peel making one final jab.

“You’ve always been a f*cking fraud buddy,” wrote Peel.

Reactions to the beef being made public by Peel have been mixed. Some fans expressed appreciation for Peel sharing the private messages online, while other members of the media spoke in defence of Spector and condemned the former ref for releasing private messages.

Hey Tim, nice work tweeting private convos. Ah, that’s right, you couldn’t spell class if I spotted you the a-s-s. Paid any visits to berate teenagers in referee locker rooms recently? Remember that? https://t.co/0nFV4erEzY Or did you drunk tweet it and delete like usual? — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 21, 2023

Not amplifying with a comment thread or tags – just a statement. Screen shotting and Tweeting out private messages with someone you are engaged in a private argument with – displays a stunning lack of character. It’s pathetic and embarrassing. Full stop. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 21, 2023

Lmao. Finally someone did it. — McNuge4lyfe #FireNicholson #FireHolland (@McNuge4lyfe) November 21, 2023

Love this Tim. Thanks for calling Spec out! — Scott (@Slummer90) November 21, 2023

Peel has been the subject of many controversies over his officiating career. Most famously, he was caught on a hot mic in a game between the Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings in 2021 where he admitted preferential penalty calling. The controversy caused the NHL to announce that Peel would no longer be officiating games for the league.

He was also accused of berating two youth referees after a game in St. Louis following the end of his NHL career.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Spector. Just last week, he was the subject of a rant from former Oilers player and coach Craig MacTavish on 630 CHED’s Oilers Now radio show.