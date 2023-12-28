11 things to do this long weekend in Edmonton: December 29 to January 1
We finally made it to the end of 2023! For those looking to celebrate the occasion, there’s no shortage of fantastic events and things to do this long weekend in Edmonton.
From stunning light displays to Cirque du Soliel and all kinds of fantastic New Year’s Eve events, check out these 11 incredible things to do in YEG.
New Year’s Eve Downtown Festival and Fireworks
What: Bundle up and head downtown for a New Year’s Eve celebration at Sir Winston Churchill Square and City Hall Plaza. A mainstay of New Year’s in YEG, enjoy a massive firework display to ring in 2024.
When: December 31, fireworks at 9 pm and midnight
Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square
Cost: Free
New Year’s Eve in the Ice District Plaza
What: Edmontonians are invited down to Ice District Plaza on Sunday, December 31, for a very special watch party as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Ducks live from Anaheim. The night will feature food, drinks, entertainment from the Oilers DJ, the game on the giant screen, outdoor heaters, a concert, and epic prizes! Last year’s celebration saw more than 6,000 people ring in the new year at the Ice District Plaza.
When: December 31, starting at 5 pm
Where: Ice District Plaza
Cost: Free
Zoominescence
What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton
When: On until January 4, 2024
Tickets: $15.95 adult admission
Cirque du Soliel: Corteo
What: Enjoy a dazzling performance to wrap up 2023 as Cirque du Soliel: Corteo, holds its final performance in Edmonton on December 31. Plus, since you’ll already be downtown, may as well check out all of the other incredible activities taking place in the evening!
When: December 31 at 1 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $58.35; get them here
Glow
What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit from Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!
When: On until January 1, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.
New Year’s Eve Gala — Black and White Affair Party
What: Dress in your best and ring in the new year in style with the Black and White Affair NYE party! Organized by Flava Promotions Association of Caribbean Music and Culture, this will be a party to remember featuring all the biggest hits of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s.
When: December 31, starting at 10 pm
Where: Sultan Banquet Hall — 9241 34A Avenue
Cost: $33.28; get tickets here
Borealis Lights
What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at. It’s a prime thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: On until January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.
NYE After Dark at Galaxyland
What: Ring in the new year at West Edmonton Mall with Galaxyland’s NYE extravaganza! Enjoy unlimited rides, character appearances, a photo booth, plus a countdown to midnight.
When: December 31 from 7 pm to 12 am
Where: Galaxyland, West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: $45; get tickets here
New Year’s Eve Beach Ball at World Waterpark
What: Pretend you’re on the beach for the night and wash away 2023 at World Waterpark. The evening will feature live entertainment, a buffet, caricature artists, and an incredible indoor fireworks display with brand-new pyrotechnics!
When: December 31 from 6 pm to 12 am
Where: World Waterpark, West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW
Cost: Start at $84; get tickets here
Candy Cane Lane
What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.
When: Until January 1, 2024
Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
Tickets: Free
Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature
What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!
When: Lights up until January 31
Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Free