7 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: November 5 to 7

It’s the first weekend of November in Edmonton, and it’s sure going to be a nice one. So get out there and enjoy our beautiful city!

From scoring some tickets to enjoy the Oilers or taking in a powerful exhibit at Fort Edmonton Park, there are plenty of things to celebrate this fine November weekend in Edmonton.

What: The Oilers are on fire so far this season, and we hope they continue it as they welcome the New York Rangers to Rogers Place for some Friday night action.

When: November 5

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $80-$262; tickets can be found here

What: It’s Friday night football in Edmonton, as the Elks face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Commonwealth Stadium. Be part of the home crowd atmosphere and cheer on the Elks. Now that’s some November fun right there.

When: November 5

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Cost: $44 – $106.74; tickets can be found here

What: Halloween may be over, but if you are looking for a big fright, hit up Deadmonton Lights Out this weekend. They are turning off the lights as you make your way through the darkness with just a light provided to you from the team at Deadmonton. How spooky!

When: November 5, 6, 7

Where: 7031 Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Cost: $34.99- $49.99; tickets can be found here

What: Alberta Ballet’s reimagined Swan Lake will be a momentous return to the stage in our city, with the tale of a passionate coming-of-age story as forces of evil attempt to thwart the love between young Prince Siegfried and the Swan Queen, Odette.

When: November 5-7

Time: Friday 7:30 pm, Saturday 2 and 7:30 pm, Sunday 2 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $61-$146, purchase online

What: For the first time in its history, Fort Edmonton Park is keeping its doors open into the fall season. Explore life through the diversity of First Nations and Métis peoples at Fort Edmonton Park’s new signature exhibit: The Indigenous Peoples Experience.

When: November 6-7

Time: Saturdays and Sunday from 12 to 4 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park (11455 87 Avenue NW, Edmonton)

Cost: $12-$20, purchase online

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do during a November day in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round

Time: Monday to Wednesday 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday 10 am to 10 pm, Friday 10 am to 5 pm, Saturday/Sunday 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: It’s the battle of Alberta as the Edmonton Oil Kings welcome the Calgary Hitmen to Rogers Place for some Saturday night action.

When: November 6

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $23.50-$39.50; tickets can be found here