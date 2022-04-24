10 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: April 25 to May 1

As we wrap up April this week (where did this month go!?) there are some fantastic things to do here in Edmonton to kill some time.

What are they, you ask?

Well, take in the last Oilers games of the regular season before they head off to the playoffs, or a July Talk concert and more. The party doesn’t stop just because we gotta work this week!

What: Who doesn’t love live music, and you have the chance to see July Talk this weekend as their Live At Last tour stops at the Northern Alberta Jubilee. Some rock’n’roll on the weekend? Sounds like a party to us!

When: April 30

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Cost: $41-$65; tickets can be found here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this April, and a new exhibit called “Drive: Reimagining the Ride” has just opened, too.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: It’s the final two games of the regular season, and we can just feel the anticipation of the playoffs kicking in. Get out there and cheer on the Oilers as they face off against the Sharks on Thursday and the Canucks on Friday.

When: April 28, 29

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $79-$660; tickets can be found here

What: From the very small to the gigantic, Jurassic Quest is the only dinosaur event that has true-to-life-size dinosaurs, and dozens of them too. The exhibit takes guests through the Cretaceous period, the Jurassic period, and the Triassic period, giving them a chance to experience what it was like to be among living, breathing dinosaurs.

When: April 29 to May 1, 2022

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre

Cost: $22 to $46; tickets can be found here

What: It’s always a fun time at the zoo, and with more than 350 animals to learn about, you could definitely spend a full day here! From the massive ones to the small ones, they are all important. We can’t wait to see the red pandas, tbh.

When: Closed Monday to Wednesday, open 10 am to 4 pm Thursday to Sunday

Where: 13315 Buena Vista Road

Cost: $10.95

What: This guided three-hour paranormal tour will take you deep into the shadows of Edmonton’s River Valley. As darkness falls over the park, you’ll explore three haunted hotspots and learn the basics of conducting paranormal investigations.

When: March 20 to April 27, 2022

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta, and check out the new exhibit Tiffany Shaw: Edmonton River Valley. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished too!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54; tickets can be found here

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience. The new exhibit, Signs of Spring: Year of the Garden, will surely get you in the spring mindset.

When: Open year-round

Time: From Monday to Tuesday, 10 am to 5 pm, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am to 9 pm, Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 96A Street, Edmonton)

Cost: $7.75-$14.95, purchase online

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this week. You deserve it!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.