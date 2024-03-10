10 incredible things to do this week in Edmonton: March 11 to 15
A new week has arrived in Edmonton, and with positive temperatures and Daylight Saving time bringing an extra hour of sunshine, we can’t wait to get out there and enjoy it!
From an evening at Rogers Place to a hike through the river valley, check out these 10 incredible things to do in Edmonton this week.
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Washington Capitals vs. Edmonton Oilers
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this Wednesday as they face off against the Washington Capitals!
When: March 13 at 8 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Start at $94.40 each; get tickets here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright warm afternoon.
The Sound of Music
What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Austria, this classic journey has become one of the most memorable stories of standing up for what’s right.
When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum
What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.
The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: On until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.
When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Go for a hike
What: Spending time outdoors is great for your health and wallet, but with all of this snow melting, we think we’ll pass on trekking long distances right now. For those dying to get outdoors, however, check out our curated list of nine easy hikes around the Edmonton region.
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online