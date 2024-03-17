10 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: March 18 to 22
The first official week of spring in Edmonton is looking like a snowy one, but luckily, there is plenty of fun to be had indoors with all kinds of wicked events taking place in YEG this week.
From an immersive Disney experience to Edmonton International Beerfest, here are 10 awesome things to check out in Edmonton this week.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers
What: Playoff season is just around the corner. Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this week as they play the Montreal Canadiens!
When: Tuesday, March 19 at 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $188.34 each; get them here
Edmonton International Beerfest
What: This month is a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest. Enjoy live music, workshops, and local cuisine, and even take some classes at this awesome festival.
Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
When: March 21 to 23
Cost: Tickets start at $34.17
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Downtown Dining Week
What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of deals with multi-course $15, $25, $35, $50 and $65 menus from some of the city’s best restaurants.
Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton
When: March 20 to 31
Cost: $15, $25, $35, $50, and $65 menus
The Sound of Music
What: The hills are alive with the sound of music! Don’t miss out on this iconic musical taking place at the Citadel Theatre this month.
When: March 2 to 31
Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue
Cost: Varies; get tickets here
Check out a new exhibit at the Royal Alberta Museum
What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor.
The international feature exhibition Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia will allow visitors to view scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing, which are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the fascinating empire’s vast scope and accomplishments.
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Immersive Disney Animation
What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.
When: On until April 28
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: $37; get tickets here
Check out the U of A Observatory
What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours.
When: Thursdays during visiting hours
Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive
Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online