8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: January 22 to 26

Rise and shine, Edmonton! A new week is ahead of us, and there is so much to do and see in the city.

From winter festivals to cozy indoor events, check out these eight fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: There are mouth-watering deals to be had all over Chinatown during Edmonton Chinatown Dining Week. Whether you’re looking to dive into some hot pot or want an inflation-friendly takeout option, this week is the perfect chance to take in all this historic neighbourhood has to offer.

When: January 18 to 28, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Chinatown; check here for the menu

Cost: $10 or $20 dining specials available

What: Winterruption YEG is a multi-venue music and arts festival that rolls out in downtown Edmonton this week. In addition to inside events, Winterruption features a number of free outdoor activities in the downtown core.

When: January 24 to 28

Where: Various venues

Tickets: $67.22 to $88.82 for a wristband. Individual tickets are available; find them here

What: Head to Rogers Place and cheer on the Edmonton Oilers twice this week as they face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks!

When: January 23 and 25

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies — get tickets here

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker, newly opened, is now offering chocolate-tasting experiences in their 124th Street boutique factory. You will have the chance to indulge in the world of bean-to-bar chocolate and discover the different origins, flavour notes, and techniques used to create their single-origin chocolate. You will leave with a refined palate for chocolate and knowledge that will make this event an unforgettable experience.

When: On Wednesdays from 7 to 8 pm and Fridays from 8 to 9 pm January 17 to February 9th

Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit #105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: $65 per person

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the Observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here