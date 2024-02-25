8 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: February 26 to March 1

February has come and gone in Edmonton, meaning greener fields and sunnier days are finally on the horizon.

Celebrate our emergence from the deep winter months and check out one of these nine fantastic things happening in Edmonton this week!

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery will offer free admission from 11 am to 7 pm on Thursday.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: Thursday, February 29

What: Discover a whole new world at the Edmonton Expo Centre this month with Immersive Disney Animation! Step inside your favourite Disney songs and scenes, and see all of the iconic characters up close like never before.

When: Running until April 28

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Cost: $37; get tickets here

What: Catch incredible views of our solar system at the University of Alberta’s Observatory. Every Thursday, the observatory opens to the public, and visitors are welcome to drop by any time during its visiting hours. Sessions are cancelled if the weather dips below -20°C, so keep an eye on the forecast if you plan on heading out.

When: Thursdays during visiting hours

Where: Department of Physics Astronomical Observatory — 11335 Saskatchewan Drive

What: You’ll have a chance to cheer on the Oilers twice this week as they play two games at Rogers Place! Catch the Oilers take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday and battle the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

When: February 26 and 28

Where: Rogers Place

Cost: Varies; get tickets here

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely thing to do this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: This is an amazing festival celebrating multidisciplinary arts at various venues. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

When: February 29 to March 10

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

Cost: Varies

Alan Doyle

What: See Canadian music icon and former Great Big Sea member Alan Doyle this Thursday at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

When: February 29 at 7 pm

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Tickets: $53.25; get tickets here

What: A trip to the Royal Alberta Museum is in order this week, with a massive new exhibit revolving around ancient Angkor. The international feature exhibition is titled Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia and will give visitors the chance to check out scientific advances in ground excavations, aerial mapping, and modern remote sensing that are helping experts develop a greater understanding of the vast scope and accomplishments of the fascinating empire.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here