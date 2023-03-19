8 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: March 20 to 24

It’s looking like a beautiful week ahead of us here in Edmonton, and it feels like spring is really on the way.

From a culinary experience through Downtown Dining Week to a couple of expos, check out our curated list of the best things happening in our city this week:

What: Cheer on the Oilers two times this week as the boys in the orange and blue face off against the Sharks on Monday and the Coyotes on Wednesday. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: March 20, 22

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $67 to $875; tickets can be found here

What: This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you’re in.

Where: Various participating locations downtown

When: March 15 to 26

Cost: Special deals at select spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals

What: It’s a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest this Friday. Enjoy live music, workshops, local cuisine, and even take in some classes at this awesome festival.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

When: March 24 to 25

Cost: Tickets start at $27.53

What: Tired of your space and need a little inspiration? As spring approaches, get a chance to see some of the most innovative and attractive home and garden designs. No matter where you live, this event has something for everyone, including DIY projects and ways to make small changes in your home.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: March 23 to 26

Cost: $14

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here