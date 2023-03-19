Events

8 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: March 20 to 24

Mar 19 2023, 3:00 pm
8 awesome things to do in Edmonton this week: March 20 to 24
Adam Zihla/Shutterstock

It’s looking like a beautiful week ahead of us here in Edmonton, and it feels like spring is really on the way.

From a culinary experience through Downtown Dining Week to a couple of expos, check out our curated list of the best things happening in our city this week:

Check out an Oilers game

 

What: Cheer on the Oilers two times this week as the boys in the orange and blue face off against the Sharks on Monday and the Coyotes on Wednesday. Get your tickets ASAP!

When: March 20, 22
Where: Rogers Place Arena
Cost: $67 to $875; tickets can be found here

Downtown Dining Week

 

What: This year, nearly 60 food spots are joining in on the festivities, many of which are the very best in the city. Table service and fast casual categories allow you to pick the perfect spot for whatever mood you’re in.

Where: Various participating locations downtown
When: March 15 to 26
Cost: Special deals at select spots will be going for $20, $35, $50, and even $65 for multi-course meals

Edmonton International Beerfest

What: It’s a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest this Friday. Enjoy live music, workshops, local cuisine, and even take in some classes at this awesome festival.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue
When: March 24 to 25
Cost: Tickets start at $27.53

Edmonton Home and Garden Show

 

What: Tired of your space and need a little inspiration? As spring approaches, get a chance to see some of the most innovative and attractive home and garden designs. No matter where you live, this event has something for everyone, including DIY projects and ways to make small changes in your home.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
When: March 23 to 26
Cost: $14

Art Gallery of Alberta

 

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14, purchase online

Muttart Conservatory

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, and beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this week in Edmonton.

When: Open year-round; hours vary throughout the week
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 adult admission

Elk Island National Park

Muriel Lasure/Shutterstock

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park? It’s sure going to be a nice week to do it!

When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan 
Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark

 

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

