10 things to do in and around Edmonton this February

It’s a fresh month in Edmonton, and there are tons of things to do in and around YEG to really set fire to your February.

You can check out some live music or cheer on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Here are 10 things you can enjoy this February in the city.

What: Cheer on the Oilers this Saturday as they welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Rogers Place. Let’s gooooo!

When: February 15, 17, 21, 27

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $105 to $1,768; tickets can be found here

What: Country superstar Thomas Rhett is hitting up Rogers Place this month, and nothing beats a country concert on a Saturday night!

When: February 11

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: $46 to $296; tickets can be found here

What: A huge Earth is currently floating high above the feature pyramid, titled “Gaia,” which is a touring artwork by UK-based artist Luke Jerram, who is known globally for his large-scale public artworks, including the Museum of the Moon, which was on exhibit at the Muttart back in 2018.

When: Now until February 26, 2023

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 – 96A Street)

Cost: Varies, tickets can be found here

What: Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax this February.

When: February 10 to 20, 2023

Where: Hawrelak Park (9330 Groat Road)

Cost: Free

What: The Edmonton ice climbing wall is the perfect chance to try ice climbing, with equipment and orientations available for beginners. It’s a winter activity usually found in the Rockies, right in our own backyard.

When: February 11 and 12, 2023

Where: 9613 96th Avenue NW

Cost: Free

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall, and get into that competitive spirit as you and whoop your friend or partner at a game or two. If you are feeling adventurous, try axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators.

When: Various hours

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this February.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries YEG has to offer and enjoy some flights and good eats this February. Expand that palate!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in February!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm, Thursdays are 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online