Taco Bell is giving out free tacos today in Edmonton

Listen up, taco fans! Taco Bell is giving out free tacos for one day only, and you’ll want to move fast.

To celebrate the launch of Taco Bell’s new Catina Chicken menu, the chain is offering free Catina Soft Chicken Tacos to diners on March 19.

The free tacos will be available at select Taco Bell locations across Canada between 2 and 4 pm local time.

Luckily for those in YEG, Edmontonians can get in on this deal at Taco Bell’s location at 3431 Gateway Boulevard.

As well as soft tacos, the Cantina Chicken menu also includes crispy tacos, burritos and quesadillas, all loaded with chicken seasoned with onion, garlic and spices and topped with Avocado Ranch sauce, iceberg lettuce, purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo.

So if you’re looking to snag a free lunch or afternoon snack, you’ll want to make your way to Taco Bell.