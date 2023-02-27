Sunny spring break destinations you can fly to out of YEG for under $200

Have you thought about your spring break plans yet?
At the end of March, when school is out, and tulips begin to pop up from the ground, we really begin to transition from winter into spring. But we know that there will always be at least one or two more snowfalls until May.
While you’re dreaming of warmer days, here are eight hot, sunny, or oceanfront destinations you can fly to from Edmonton this spring break that are easy on the wallet.
Los Angeles, California
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 16
Airline: Flair
Price: $97 one way
San Francsico, California
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 23
Airline: Flair
Price: $117 one way
Palm Springs, California
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 29
Airline: WestJet
Price: $168 one way
Phoenix, Arizona
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 29
Airline: Flair
Price: $107 one way
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 31
Airline: Swoop
Price: $137 one way
Houston, Texas
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 13
Airline: Flair, Spirit
Price: $167 one way
Orlando, Florida
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 31
Airline: Flair
Price: $188 one way
San Diego, California
View this post on Instagram
Date: March 30
Airline: Flair, Frontier
Price: $136 one way