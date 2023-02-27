Sunny spring break destinations you can fly to out of YEG for under $200

Have you thought about your spring break plans yet?

At the end of March, when school is out, and tulips begin to pop up from the ground, we really begin to transition from winter into spring. But we know that there will always be at least one or two more snowfalls until May.

While you’re dreaming of warmer days, here are eight hot, sunny, or oceanfront destinations you can fly to from Edmonton this spring break that are easy on the wallet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla)

Date: March 16

Airline: Flair

Price: $97 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco (@onlyinsf)

Date: March 23

Airline: Flair

Price: $117 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Palm Springs (@visitpalmsprings)

Date: March 29

Airline: WestJet

Price: $168 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Date: March 29

Airline: Flair

Price: $107 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puerto Vallarta (@visitpuertovallarta)

Date: March 31

Airline: Swoop

Price: $137 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Houston (@visit_houston)

Date: March 13

Airline: Flair, Spirit

Price: $167 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Orlando (@visitorlando)

Date: March 31

Airline: Flair

Price: $188 one way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Diego (@visitsandiego)

Date: March 30

Airline: Flair, Frontier

Price: $136 one way