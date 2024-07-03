The sunny season is in full swing! And like many of us, you’re probably counting down the days until that long-awaited summer vacation.

But if you’re a dog owner, you’ll know that leaving your pet behind can sometimes cause a bit of anxiety. We think of them as part of the family and, even though we know they can’t come with us, we want to make sure they’re having a tail-wagging time while we’re away.

Obviously, you don’t want to leave your precious pup with just anyone when you go on vacation, right?

That’s where Dogtopia comes in. As North America’s leading provider of doggie daycare and boarding services, you can rest assured your pet is in good hands.

Dogtopia’s boarding facilities are available for short time and long time stays alike, and are fully equipped to handle dogs of all shapes and sizes. Plus, the friendly and attentive Canine Coaches do everything they can to make each furry guest feel as safe and relaxed as possible — it’s like a home away from home!

Here’s a closer look into boarding at Dogtopia.

Prepping your dog

To make your dog feel more comfortable and safe, you can bring their favourite blanket or bedding from home. And once you say goodbye, you can rest easy knowing Dogtopia will provide updates on your pup throughout their entire stay.

You can even check in via a live HD webcam to see what they’re getting up to in real time during open play.

Day time routine

Your dog will spend their days enjoying supervised open play with their brand new BFFFs (aka Best Furry Friends Forever).

In playrooms, dogs are separated depending on size, play style, and overall personality, to ensure the safety of all. They get to play fun games like ball-fetching, follow-the-leader, paw painting, and even brain games designed to improve manners and behaviour. And, if they get tired, there’s plenty of time for naps and breaks.

Dogs that stay overnight enjoy scheduled breakfast and dinner feedings, with a little treat or snack mid-day if requested. Staff are also happy to accommodate any special dietary needs or administer any necessary medication at no extra cost.

Pamper sessions

If you wanna kick things up a notch, you can even treat your pup to some well-deserved pampering.

Spa attendants and certified groomers on-site can provide treatments like bathing, nail trimmings, brush-outs, ear cleanings, teeth brushing, and more. You’ll return from your vacation to a happy pup who’s just as refreshed as you are!

The overnight stay

After a full day of exercise and fun, your pal will be pretty pooped. But don’t worry — they’ll get a restful night’s sleep in Dogtopia’s home-style crates. These crates are located in the same room they play in throughout the day, so they’ll feel safe nodding off in a familiar environment.

There is also the option to choose a luxury suite for dogs that prefer more privacy at night time. In addition, many locations even offer individual cuddle time, and bedtime stories to lull your pup blissfully to sleep.

To book your dog’s overnight stay, or learn more about boarding at Dogtopia this summer, find your closest location here.