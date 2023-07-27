How much a summer BBQ will cost you at Edmonton's major grocers

Food prices remain sky-high and as a result, you’re probably looking for ways to save as much as possible on your grocery bill.

However, depending on your go-to supermarket, you may be having a hard time doing that.

To save you a couple of bucks, we decided to take a look at some grocery items and compare prices between some of the major grocery chains in Edmonton. For this comparison, we decided to look at the cost of hosting a summer BBQ.

We kept the BBQ reasonably simple with just the basics — hamburgers, condiments, chips, pop, and a side of coleslaw. Here’s what we found:

Burger patties

It wouldn’t be a BBQ without some burgers. For a pack of burger patties, the best deal can be found at Superstore, where a 12-pack of patties will cost you $12.49 (that’s $1.04 per patty), while the most expensive is Safeway, which charges $13.99 for eight patties ($1.75 per patty).

Hamburger buns

Obviously, if we’re having burgers, we will need something to put them in. We can see below that the most expensive place to pick up a 12-pack of burger buns is Safeway ($4.99), while the least expensive is Superstore ($2.99).

Cheese

Who doesn’t love a good cheeseburger? A 400-gram block of Cracker Barrel cheddar cheese is the most expensive at Safeway ($9.39). Save-On-Foods came out on top as the least expensive place to pick up a block of cheese ($5.99). However, the cheese is their store brand, as we couldn’t find Cracker Barrel, and it’s currently on sale.

Condiments

Condiments are key. For a three-pack of ketchup, mustard, and relish, you’ll find the best deal at Walmart ($5.97), while Safeway is the most expensive at $6.99 for the same pack, and that’s the sale price.

Coleslaw

A refreshing side to your BBQ, a bag of coleslaw is the cheapest at Walmart ($2.97), while Save-On-Foods and Safeway tie for the most expensive at $3.49. And that’s before the dressing!

Chips

It never hurts to throw a bag of chips out on the table at a BBQ, and it looks like Safeway has the best deal right now with a sale price of $3.50 for a bag of Lays. The most expensive? Superstore and Save-On-Foods ($3.99).

Pop

Lastly, you’ll want something to drink with all of this food. We can see that a two-litre bottle of Coca-Cola is the least expensive at Walmart, while Safeway charges $3.69.

While Walmart and Superstore are clearly the winners of this comparison, it still pays to do a quick search of prices to help you save every penny during times of food inflation.