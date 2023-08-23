Sportsnet's Gene Principe runs Edmonton Marathon and Oilers fans are impressed

Usually, when fans are cheering for anything related to the Edmonton Oilers, it has to do with the players. That wasn’t the case on Sunday, however, as one of their longtime reporters gave fans something to be proud of.

Sportsnet’s Gene Principe uploaded images of himself running in the Edmonton Marathon on Sunday afternoon. Classy as always, he thanked all the staff and volunteers who put thpree event together, and threw in one of his classic puns to end it.

“Start/finish/in between and post run celebration after running the Edmonton Marathon,” Principe posted on X. “Wow what an experience that took 4:30:42. Congrats to all who took part and the volunteers. Running out of things to say.”

Start/finish/in between and post run celebration after running the @Edm_Marathon . Wow what an experience that took 4:30:42. Congrats to all who took part and the volunteers. Running out of things to say. pic.twitter.com/I0EZhfb6Aq — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) August 21, 2023

Principe’s official time according to Sportstats was 4:31:24, which resulted in a 515th placed finish, and 40th amongst men aged 50-59. It is an extremely impressive feat for the 56-year-old, who ran a total of 42 kilometres.

Oilers fans have known Principe for quite some time, as he has worked with the team since 2001. Though he began his early days as a fill-in play-by-play announcer, he has since shifted into a role that sees him mainly host pre-game segments, as well as during intermissions.

Principe is known for his lighthearted humour during his broadcasts, which has made him an extremely likable figure over the years. As you can expect, many of his fans and coworkers were quick to reach out and congratulate him on his accomplishment.

