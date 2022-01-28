You can fly from Edmonton to Hawaii for under $410 roundtrip this spring

Looking for an excuse to book a tropical getaway from Edmonton? WestJet and Air Canada are offering some seriously affordable springtime flights to Hawaii right now.

The deals come as Hawaii announced this week that it’s dropping COVID-19 testing and quarantine requirements for tourists who’ve received their booster dose.

Hawaiian officials haven’t given a specific date for when the regulations will be updated, but they say the new rules should be posted sometime this week.

Right now, tourists need to get a COVID-19 travel test within 72 hours of departure. Creating a Safe Travels account with the Hawaiian government is also recommended.

So, back to these flight deals: roundtrip fares are available for $409 from Edmonton to Maui and $577 to the Big Island. Getting to Kauai is slightly more expensive at $585.

Simply search for a springtime date on Google Flights and follow the prompts to book. If your travel dates are flexible, scroll through the calendar to find the days with the lowest fares.

Kahului, Maui

Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Kauai

Honolulu, Oahu

Safe travels!

With files from Megan Devlin