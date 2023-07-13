Wildfire smoke prompts a special air quality statement for Edmonton

A special air quality statement has once again been issued for Edmonton as wildfire smoke pours into the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says wildfire smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in the city.

In addition to Edmonton, nearly every region of Alberta is currently under a special air quality statement except for the southernmost part of the province.

Air quality can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably hour by hour, says the environment agency.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” says ECCC.

They add that if you or anyone in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. This includes stopping outdoor activities, keeping your indoor air clean, and staying indoors if you are feeling unwell.