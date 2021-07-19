Special air quality statement in effect for Edmonton

A special air quality statement has been renewed for the city of Edmonton as wildfire smoke continues to pour into the province.

Environment Canada says very high air quality health index (AQHI) values are being reported through much of Alberta and are expected to remain high through mid-week in central and northern regions.

For those in the southern parts of the province, the AQHI values are expected to improve today with southeasterly winds moving into the area.

In addition to Edmonton, air quality statements have been issued for 29 other regions of the province.

Air quality can fluctuate over short distances and vary considerably hour by hour, says the environment agency.

“Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gasses which includes many chemicals that can harm your health,” says Environment Canada. They add that if you or anyone in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, you should consider taking extra precautions to reduce exposure.

People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be susceptible to air pollution.