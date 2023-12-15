Tired of scraping the ice off your car for every little errand? Well, leave the snow brush in the garage, as Canada’s homegrown delivery network just became even more convenient. With new offerings to meet your everyday essential and gifting needs, you can take your holiday season from stressful to blissful.

SkipTheDishes has expanded its range of retail options so that Edmontonians have an easy and convenient way to get their favourite products delivered right to their doorstep.

Here are five retail offerings you can now explore and order on Skip!

Shop pet care essentials

If anyone is on the nice list, surely it’s your furry friend! Tail Blazers West End is on Skip for all your cat or dog’s needs.

They’ll deliver treats, toys, supplies, and food, so whether you want to fit one last bone in Fido’s stocking or stock up on Ms. Whiskers’ food without the headache of holiday traffic, Tail Blazers West End and Skip have you covered.

Hair and beauty on demand

Facing a beauty emergency? Not for long. Concrete Blonde Hair and Body has a wide range of all your favourite beauty essentials from brands like Amika, Kevin Murphy, and Hemp Seed all available on Skip.

Likewise, Mr. Barber offers a variety of products for men and people who appreciate a nice masculine scent.

Not only are beauty products great for personal use, but they also make wonderful gifts! From Secret Santa to White Elephant exchanges, who doesn’t love a fresh way to elevate their self-care routine?

Energize with natural wellness and nutrition

When motivation strikes, you can answer. Skip makes starting your New Year’s resolutions easier than ever with Vitality Health Foods and HERC’s Nutrition, available for delivery right to your door.



Vitality Health Foods offers vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and other natural health products, while HERC’s Nutrition provides proteins and snacks for all your pre- and post-workout needs.



Everyday convenience

If you’re having trouble finding that last odd or end, chances are you can find it at Your Dollar Store with More.

Need last-minute stocking stuffers? Choose from books, games, and toys. Did your out-of-town guest forget to pack some necessities? Hygiene and homeware items are at your fingertips. Or, order some craft supplies and see who can wrap the prettiest present! We sense a new family tradition.

Pharmacy, fast

You don’t want to be without your daily essentials. Save yourself an errand by searching for your local pharmacy on Skip.

Whether you need some acetaminophen to get through the (literal) headache of hosting a big dinner or are having digestive problems from consuming said big dinner, Skip can deliver you aid before it’s time for dessert.

SkipTheDishes does more than just food. With the new Edmonton retail expansion launching right in time for the big holiday rush, you can cross items off your shopping list from the comfort of home. This means that you can get prepped for the season, save time, and spend it doing the things you love.

Download the Skip app today to start checking items off your to-do list without having to brave the cold or the crowds. Enjoy your newfound free time — you deserve it!