The 2023-24 season has been somewhat of a roller coaster for Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner.

The 25-year-old had a horrendous October and November to get things started, but rebounded in December and January, including a stretch that saw him rack up 12 straight wins. His numbers have fallen off again in February, although he was superb in his most recent start versus the LA Kings, kicking aside 38 of the 40 shots he faced in a 4-2 win.

Though Skinner’s .903 save percentage (SV%) pales in comparison to a season ago, he has been racking up wins at a similar pace. Last season saw him put together a 29-14-5 record through 50 appearances. In 42 appearances in 2023-24, he is 26-13-2.

Skinner was just one shy of hitting the 30-win mark a season ago but is well on his way to surpassing that total this year. Should he do so, it will be just the ninth time in franchise history that the Oilers have had a goalie win 30 or more games. Cam Talbot was able to do so twice, with his 42 wins in 2016-17 serving as the franchise record. Grant Fuhr and Tommy Salo were also able to reach 30 or more wins on two occasions, while Andy Moog and Curtis Joseph each did so once.

Assuming he reaches the mark, Skinner will be just the sixth goalie in franchise history to achieve the feat, and with 26 games remaining on the Oilers’ schedule, he has a chance to finish near the top of single-season wins for the organization.

Fuhr had 40 wins in 1987-88, while Salo’s 36 are third. Expecting 14 more wins from Skinner to close out the season is a tall task, but racking up 10 isn’t out of the question. At the very least, he should be able to take sole possession of fourth, which is currently held by Moog with his 33-win season.

Skinner’s path to hitting 30 wins and making his way up the list will continue tonight, as he is expected to get the start versus the St. Louis Blues. Puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT.