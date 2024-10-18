Sebastian Maniscalco is ready to give Edmonton a good time this weekend

Sebastian Maniscalco is excited to be back in Canada with his newest tour, and he’s gearing up for a big show in Edmonton this weekend.

The It Ain’t Right tour is coming to Rogers Place on Saturday, October 19, with Maniscalco and a special guest taking the stage starting at 7 pm.

Maniscalco told Daily Hive that coming up north is always a treat for himself as well as his fans.

“I always enjoy coming up to Canada. I’ve been coming up here for years with the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, and now I’m hitting up a bunch of cities, including Edmonton, Calgary, and Vancouver.

“I think the audience here is really comedy savvy. I don’t have to change my material for Canadians, which is relatable, family-oriented, observational humour. Crowds up here are ready to laugh, have a good time, and enjoy the show.”

Maniscalco has an extensive comedy resume, including six comedy specials, supporting roles in Green Book, The Irishman and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and even hosting the MTV Music Awards.

For The Pete and Sebastian Show podcast host, though, the laughs onstage come second to his family’s love of it.

“I’m a father and husband, first and foremost,” he explained. “I don’t like to lead with the ‘I’m a comedian.’ I take family very seriously.

“I grew up in a very tight-knit Italian family, so for me, I’m a family man first, and then, you know, I am a comedian who enjoys making people laugh.”

The Chicago-area-born comic has been on the road since early this summer on the It Ain’t Right Tour, which just announced additional dates throughout the rest of 2024 and into 2025.

It’s a busy schedule for Maniscalco, but he shared that he is happy to help bring some light to people who may need it most.

“It’s interesting to find out who’s in these audiences and what people are going through. I don’t know what the audience members are experiencing in their lives while I’m up there telling stories, whether it be an illness in the family, a loss of a job, or maybe it’s a health issue.

“They come to a comedy show to get away and forget for a couple of hours, which is always nice to hear. I’m really blessed to be doing what I’m doing for a living. I only got into this business for one sole purpose, which is to make people laugh. Everything else that has happened is all gravy for me.”

Joining the Bookie star onstage is Pete Correale, “who has [been] gracious enough to come on this tour with me. I really enjoy his comedy. and we have a good time hanging out.”

Maniscalco also explained that the production value has been turned up on the tour, which makes him feel like he’s in a more intimate comedy club.

“There’s no substitute than seeing comedy live. It’s one thing to be sitting by yourself in your pyjamas in your bedroom watching stand-up on your screen. But when you’re enjoying it with 18,000 people, and you’re all sharing in that moment together, there’s something very special about that.

“I take it very seriously that you’ve taken time out of your life to come spend an evening with me. You paid for parking, a babysitter, and for the ticket. So I’m going to give you the best show that I possibly can. I’m very confident that people are really going to enjoy themselves.”

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online