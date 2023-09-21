Science World is hosting a free science and tech event this Friday

A free and fun day is in store for thousands of families as Science World is set to host a unique event this Friday to bring science and tech to underrepresented communities.

The event is part of the Tech-Up Showcase, presented by Amazon Future Engineer, and aims to help bring digital skills training to girls and young women, Indigenous students, people with disabilities, and young people living in remote and rural communities.

Those in attendance will be able to learn more about computer coding and AI and, of course, play with robots.

You can even code robot mice to successfully navigate a maze to get to the cheese, and check out the Amazon Hercules Robot, which can support loads of up to 1,000 pounds at Amazon packaging stations.

“Science World’s purpose is to deliver Science for All, and our Tech-Up initiative brings that to life by delivering province-wide coding, computational thinking and digital skills programs to students, teachers and families that include communities that may not otherwise receive this training,” said Sandy Eix, director of STEAM learning at Science World.

“Amazon shares our commitment to making science education more accessible, and we’re thankful for Amazon Future Engineer’s support in providing free access to Science World’s dome on September 22. It’s going to be a fun day of hands-on activities that will ignite a love for STEAM learning in all who visit.”

When: September 22, 2023

Times: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 11211 142nd Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free, but the entrance will be admitted on a first-come-first-serve, line-up basis, subject to availability.