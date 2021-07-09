ShoppingCurated

Walmart Supercentre set to open at Kingsway Mall

Jul 9 2021, 11:12 am
Artistic rendering of Kingsway Mall Walmart Supercentre (Walmart Canada)

Get ready, shoppers! A global retail juggernaut is moving into Kingsway Mall, and it’s going to be a huge store.

A Walmart Supercentre will be occupying a massive 149,000 square feet of the mall, and is slated to open in the fall of 2022.

Walmart will also become an anchor tenant at Kingsway, with its current location in Westmount making the jump over to the mall.

The store will employ approximately 180 associates, with 90 new jobs being created.

“We’re seeing increased demand for retail space from retailers both large and small,” said Susan Lovie, director and general manager at Kingsway Mall.

“The addition of Walmart to Kingsway highlights the shopping centre’s investment in creating a first-class shopping destination that connects the community with brands that meet wide-ranging needs.”

There are currently 13 Walmart stores in Edmonton.

