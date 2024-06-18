Improvaganza festival fills Edmonton with huge laughs this week

Some of the world’s funniest comedians are coming to Edmonton’s Rapid Fire Theatre this week, and the live shows are sure to crank up the laughs.

The comedy destination is hosting its annual Improvaganza, an international sketch and improv showcase from June 20 to 23.

The four-day festival of funny will include award-winning comedians, unique improv formats, and more.

“Improvaganza 2024 promises to be a festival filled with laughter, creativity, and unparalleled talent,” said Rapid Fire Theatre in a release. “Secure your tickets now and join us for an experience that celebrates the very best in improv and sketch comedy from around the globe.”

Highlights this week include Run the Burbs co-creator and Kim’s Convenience star Andrew Phung performing live; a cabaret-style show with Ashley Botting, a Second City alumna and Canadian Comedy Award winner; and BlackGround, an all-African-American comedy troupe that reveals what Black characters may have been up to during classic movies.

Other shows and guests to add to your comedy schedule include improv trio Branded Silk, elimination-style show Maestro!, and The Deconstruction, a format created by the legendary Del Close and The Family that will take the audience through an improv multiverse.

Improv duos will also get the spotlight at Improvaganza, including Botting teaming up with best friend and fellow Second City Alum Stacey McGunnigle. The Bloody Marys, made up of Leigh Cameron and Canadian Comedy Award winner Kirsten Rasmussen, will also be on stage.

And to keep the fun going, check out The Morning Show for an improvised newscast complete with local news, traffic reports, entertainment updates, cooking segments and more.

When: June 20 to 23, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Rapid Fire Theatre — 10437 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: $15 for students, $30 for adults plus fees. Tickets are available online.