Massive music festival about to take over parts of downtown Edmonton

If you’ve been hunting for a new favourite band, look no further than a music festival coming to Edmonton later this month.

Purple City Music Festival runs August 25-27 and will feature more than 60 artists on eight stages within a two-block radius in downtown Edmonton. Some of the genres represented at this year’s festival include punk, hardcore, psych-rock, post-punk, and shoegaze.

Headliners include Los Angeles hardcore punk supergroup OFF!, fronted by Keith Morris of Black Flag/Circle Jerks Fame, shoegaze heavyweights Ringo Deathstarr, Light Asylum, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, L.A. garage rockers Death Valley Girls, Texas femme-punk Pleasure Venom and the melancholic soundscapes of Hand Habits, among others.

In addition to a whole host of paid shows, there are free events to take in, including free all-ages shows at River City Revival House and the Purple City Block Party happening outside of the Starlite Room all afternoon Saturday.

“With an emphasis on inclusivity, accessibility and future-minded arts, Purple City Music Festival unites music lovers from all walks of life to share an unforgettable experience of community, connection and discovery,” said Purple City Music Festival in a news release.

Shows will take place inside venues, including The Starlite Room, Temple Stage, River City Revival House, both floors of the Freemasons Hall of Edmonton, McDougall United Church, and the Downtown Edmonton Community League (DECL).

Individual tickets are available for each artist; however, we recommend picking up a weekend pass to catch as many acts as possible. It’ll be a total blast!

Where: Multiple venues downtown

When: August 25-27

Cost: Free and paid shows; get tickets here