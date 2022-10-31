Roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta are $256 right now

Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta for just $256 roundtrip.

Right now, Flair Airlines is offering flights from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico for a mere $256 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous coastal community is $410 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash.

You escape the chilly fall weather in Edmonton and spend some time on the stunning beaches and splash around in the warm, clear ocean. How lovely!

There are also other flight options if you want to pay a lot more, with two WestJet flights coming in at $901 and $1,129 roundtrip.

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Puerto Vallarta (PVR) Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in March 2023.

The lowest price we found was $256 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing March 18, returning March 26

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.