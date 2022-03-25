Edmonton is hosting a massive rodeo this fall and tickets are now on sale

Rogers Place is welcoming more and more events; a massive two-day rodeo being held this fall in Edmonton will surely be one for the books.

For the second time, PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will hold the Canadian National Final right in Edmonton at Rogers Place this November.

You might also like: Edmonton's newest pizza place has HUGE mozza sticks and massive slices

A spot in Alberta with huge red boulders looks like you are on another planet

These are some of the best Airbnb's the Alberta Rockies have to offer

The bull riding action for the 2022 PBR Canada National Finals begins at 7 pm on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning and are priced as low as $38 if you want to go to either Friday or Saturday. What a steal!

🎫🎫🎫 Tickets are on sale NOW for the @PBR Canadian National Finals at #RogersPlace November 11 & 12! More info: https://t.co/JO0jdx11Lo pic.twitter.com/2REjVMFQW7 — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) March 25, 2022

“Season-long, riders have the opportunity to compete at dozens of Cup Series and Touring Pro Division events across Canada to earn points towards the Canadian national standings, all in an effort to be the No.1-ranked cowboy at year’s end and earn the coveted PBR Canada Championship,” Rogers Place said in a news release.

“The 2022 PBR Canada National Finals will again pay out a record $175,000, including a $50,000 bonus to be awarded to the 2022 PBR Canada Champion.”

The PBR Canada National Finals made its debut last season at Rogers Place.

PBR Canada National Finals

When: November 11, 12

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: Ticket starting at $38, can be found here