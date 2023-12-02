Ex-Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie expected to be traded: report

Ex-Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie may not be with the Nashville Predators for much longer.

According to a recent report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Barrie has been granted permission from the Predators to talk with other teams about the potential for a trade.

“There is word today the Nashville Predators have given Tyson Barrie permission to talk to other teams,” Friedman wrote on X. “Barrie is expected to be a healthy scratch vs the Rangers and is a UFA after this season. This allows team and player to see if there is a better fit elsewhere.”

There is word today the Nashville Predators have given Tyson Barrie permission to talk to other teams. Barrie is expected to be a scratch vs the Rangers and is a UFA after this season. This allows team and player to see if there is a better fit elsewhere — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 2, 2023



Barrie joined the Oilers ahead of the 2020-21 season on a one-year deal signed as a free agent. It worked out phenomenally for both parties, as the 32-year-old was a perfect fit on the Oilers power play, and ended the shortened season with eight goals and 48 points in 56 games.

Due to the success, the Oilers re-signed Barrie to a three-year, $13.5 million deal which he is currently in the final year of. He wound up being traded to the Predators at last year’s trade deadline in a deal that saw Mattias Ekholm head to the Oilers.

Prior to being traded last season, Barrie had 10 goals and 43 points in 61 games. In his 24 games with the Predators to close out the year, he managed a respectable three goals and 12 points. Unfortunately for Barrie, his offence hasn’t been as hoped this season, as he has just nine assists through 22 games.

While Barrie does have his fair share of flaws when it comes to his play defensively, he proved with the Oilers just how talented he is from a point-producing perspective. In the right opportunity where he can be sheltered at even strength, he could be a major asset to a team given his ability to quarterback a power play. It wouldn’t be surprising to see several teams show interest in him.