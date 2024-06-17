Oilers tickets for possible Game 6 are going for wild prices

The Edmonton Oilers might not be playing another home game this season, but it won’t be cheap to get into if there is one.

On Saturday, the Oilers put on one of the biggest beatdowns in Stanley Cup Final history, knocking off the Florida Panthers by an 8-1 score on Rogers Place ice.

It was Edmonton’s first Stanley Cup Final game win since 2006, and it kept the hopes alive for another one on home ice.

And while there’s no guarantee they’ll be playing past tomorrow night’s Game 5 down in Sunrise, Florida, ticket prices back up in Edmonton are going for a pretty penny for a possible Game 6 this Friday should the Oilers win tomorrow.

A pair in the upper bowl, section 208, row 8, starts at $1,622.50 as of press time via Ticketmaster.

The Oilers are aiming to be the first team since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to pull off the “reverse sweep” in the Stanley Cup Final, where the eventual champions were down 3-0 before winning four straight over the Detroit Red Wings.

For now, Edmonton can only look at the game ahead of them, which goes tomorrow evening at 6 pm MT.

“I’m sure outside, the belief starts to grow a little bit, but we’re just focused on one game,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “And we bought ourselves another couple days here.”

“It doesn’t matter if you scored eight or if you scored one, it’s just one win,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid added. “And we’ve got to go to Florida and do a job, and drag them back to Alberta.”