Oilers terminate contract of forward Tim Soderlund

Tim Soderlund, who cleared unconditional waivers earlier Saturday, has had his contract terminated by the Edmonton Oilers.

Soderlund will return to Sweden to play Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, Soderlund’s new club also announced Saturday.

“Tim has during his whole hockey childhood always had a strong wish to represent the club,” Djurgarden development manager Tobias Pehrsson told the team’s website, according to a translation. “Now he gets the chance to come in and contribute.”

Soderlund had zero points in seven games for the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League, Edmonton’s minor-league affiliate, and nine points (three goals, six assists) with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.

“As a player Tim has qualities that we want to add like good skating and a speed that fits our way to play,” Pehrsson said, according to the translation. “Tim is also a player that breaks normal pattern, that both works hard and can challenge with the puck and could play a straight game with a good transitional game.

“This is a type of player that we have wanted to add to our current lineup of forwards. With Tim, we get a better deepness of forwards, which will be really important during this spring.”

Djurgarden is currently last in the SHL.

Soderlund was acquired this past summer by the Oilers alongside Duncan Keith in a trade from the Chicago Blackhawks. The pair were swapped for defenseman Called Jones and a conditional third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The 23-year-old Skelleftea product has 138 games of SHL experience over parts of five seasons, amassing 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists).

Soderlund, originally selected in the fourth round (No. 112) of the 2017 draft by the Blackhawks, played three seasons in North America — primarily in the AHL — recording eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 59 games played.