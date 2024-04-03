Oilers making a surprising lineup decision against the Stars

The Edmonton Oilers have opted to make a surprising lineup decision ahead of tonight’s game against the Dallas Stars.

There is a lot on the line tonight, as a win would place the Oilers just three points back of the Vancouver Canucks for the Pacific Division lead. It would also move Edmonton’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to just a single point.

Instead of running back Stuart Skinner between the pipes, who has a 4-0-1 record in his last five starts, head coach Kris Knoblauch is looking to backup Calvin Pickard.

Tony Brar with OilersTV had the first report.

Calvin Pickard is in the starter’s net this morning. Will start vs. DAL. #Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) April 3, 2024

Pickard has been more than serviceable for the Oilers since he was called up in November. The 31-year-old journeyman has a solid 11-5-0 record and a .915 save percentage. Pickard was also victorious against the Stars earlier this season, with a 24-save performance in a 4-3 win in February.

Still, the decision to start him over Skinner in such a big game does raise some questions. There has been concern about the sophomore’s workload heading into the playoffs. Skinner has already played in 54 games this season, four more than last year.

Yet, with four more games against non-playoff teams, there would have been ample opportunity to give him a rest against some of the easier competition. Tonight won’t be an easy one as the Stars sit atop the Western Conference and have won seven straight.

“I’ve been very impressed with [Pickard’s] game,” Knoblauch told media after practice. “He has looked awfully good throughout his tenure here, and we’re very fortunate to have him.”

Outside of the crease, not much else seems to be changing for Edmonton. The forward lines and defensive pairs all seem to be staying static from Monday night’s OT loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Brar also had the lineup at this morning’s practice.

Oilers lines & pairings at morning skate: RNH – McDavid – Hyman

Henrique – Draisaitl – Perry

Kane – McLeod – Foegele

Janmark – Carrick – Brown

Ryan Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Ceci

Kulak – Desharnais

Stecher Pickard

Skinner#Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) April 3, 2024

The Oilers have split the season series with the Stars this season, with each team picking up a victory. Tonight’s matchup will be the rubber match to decide who will take the series.

Puck drop in the Lone Star State is set for 7:30 pm MT on Sportsnet 360.